Jonathan Majors Assault Trial Delayed Until September

The domestic violence trial for Jonathan Majors has been pushed back to September 6, after prosecutors from the city’s DA office requested more time to compile evidence.

According to the Associated Press, the Creed III actor arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday with his girlfriend Meagan Good, in what was his second in-person court appearance on charges stemming from an arrest in New York City earlier this year.

On March 25, police responded to a 911 call from a woman who reported being assaulted by the actor. Authorities noted that the woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck. Majors was arrested and released from police custody later that day.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Actor Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City. If convicted, Majors could face up to a year in jail over misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, filed a motion to postpone the trial, stating that prosecutors weren’t turning over evidence in a timely manner. She spoke to her client’s innocence, saying, “For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

Doug Cohen, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said in a statement, “We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial.”

If convicted of misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault, the 33-year-old entertainer faces up to one year in jail.

In the months following his arrest, Majors was released from his management company, Entertainment 360, and PR team, The Lede Company. The Army Enterprise Marketing Office also put a halt to a U.S. Army ad campaign that featured the actor. Majors did appear in the new trailer for season two of Loki, where he will reprise his role as Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.