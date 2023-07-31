Jonathan Majors Returns As Kang The Conquerer In The New Trailer For ‘Loki’ Season 2

Disney+ has just unveiled the trailer and release date of the highly anticipated second season of its hit Marvel series, Loki, notably including an appearance from Jonathan Majors.

With the actor cut from numerous upcoming projects amid his ongoing legal controversy, rumors had begun swirling about the status of Majors’s role within Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series’ first season famously introduced Majors as Kang The Conquerer, Marvel’s most powerful and formidable villain in phase 4. He reprised the role in Marvel’s Ant–Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, to critical acclaim for his performance.

In true Marvel fashion, not much is revealed about the plot of season 2 nor what capacity its new and recurring characters appear in. Take a look at the trailer below:

The first season of Loki stands as the most-watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA.

The show stars Tom Hiddleston in its title role as the villain turned protagonist Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, judge of the Time Variance Authority and Wunmi Mosaku as Time Hunter B-15, among others.

(Center): Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

Loki season two streams beginning October 6, exclusively on Disney+.