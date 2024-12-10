Jason’s Lyric Is Getting Reimagined For The Stage

(Photo by Gramercy/Getty Images)

Get ready to fall in love all over again. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Jason’s Lyric—one of the most cherished Black romance films of all time—is heading to the stage. Visionary playwright and producer Je’Caryous Johnson reimagines this classic love story with Jason’s Lyric Live, premiering in Houston on February 13, 2025—just in time to set the mood for Valentine’s Day. It’s a fitting location, as the original film was shot in the Bayou City. Houston’s Hobby Center will host the first performance before the show embarks on a highly anticipated 22-city national tour.

Anchored by a star-studded cast, the production features Allen Payne reprising his iconic role as Jason, alongside actress and model Eva Marcille as Lyric. Joining them are rapper Treach as Alonzo, Tyrin Turner as Josh, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs as Maddog, and R&B powerhouse K. Michelle as Marti.

At its core, Jason’s Lyric Live explores the intricacies of love, family, and redemption. Jason, played by Payne, is a man grappling with a violent past and searching for peace. When he meets Lyric, portrayed by Marcille, their connection sparks hope and healing. However, their love is tested by loyalty, sacrifice, and the dreams they must fight to protect. Set against the streets of Houston, the play serves as a tribute to the community that inspired the original story.

“Houston is my home, and bringing Jason’s Lyric Live to life here first is my way of paying homage to the city and its people who inspired this story,” said Johnson. “This is more than a play; it’s a love letter to the community.”

For Payne, returning to the role of Jason is a deeply personal journey. “Jason’s Lyric is one of the films that defined my career,” he shared. “To bring it to life on stage for audiences who loved the movie—and a new generation experiencing it for the first time—is an incredible honor.”

Marcille echoed his sentiment: “Lyric is a character who embodies resilience and hope, and I’m honored to bring her story to life on stage.”

Originally written by Bobby Smith, Jr., the 1994 film resonated with audiences for its honest portrayal of Black love and family dynamics. Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the adaptation, saying, “Je’Caryous Johnson’s Jason’s Lyric reimagines my original story with passion and depth. I’m thrilled to see it come to life on stage for a new generation.”

Tour schedule for ‘Jason’s Lyric Live’

Mark your calendars—tickets for Jason’s Lyric Live go on sale Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10 AM. To see the full list of tour dates or to purchase tickets, visit JasonsLyricLive.com.