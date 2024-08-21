Music Icon Janet Jackson Announces All-New Residency In Las Vegas

Courtesy Janet Jackson / AEG Presents Las Vegas

Book your flights now, because Janet Jackson is ringing in the New Year in Sin City.

Today, the Grammy Award-winning musician announced her Las Vegas residency and venue debut at Resorts World Theatre. The concert series kicks off December 30, and includes a special show on New Year’s Eve, along with eight additional performances through 2025.

“We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week!” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait! Sending so much love ♥️ -J.”

This residency marks the five years since Jackson’s previous residency in Vegas, titled Metamorphosis—which was met with rave reviews during the 18-show run. Now, the superstar aims to recreate that magic fresh off of her highly successful “Together Again” tour.

“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” said Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

Tickets to all 10 performances will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10 am PT on AXS.com.

See the dates for Janet Jackson: Las Vegas, below.

December 2024: 30, 31

January 2025: 3, 4

February 2025: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15