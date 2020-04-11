HBO

We’re happy to report that you can stop scraping the bottom of the binge watching barrel because Insecure has returned.

Before season four kicks off on Sunday, here’s a primer on where we last left our favs. Last season they were all focused on the glow up and now that they’ve made progress they are figuring out what and who deserves to stand in their light.

Haven’t had time to catch up on the Peabody award winning comedy series? Here’s a quick recap of where season three ended so that you can be ready for your virtual watch party—and don’t forget to join ESSENCE’s Twitter Watch party with Issa Rae and HBO.

Issa

After abandoning the ghosts of struggle loves past, Issa (Issa Rae) is focused on becoming financially stable and fulfilling her purpose.

She became an apartment super for a reduced rate on rent and even started driving a Lyft so that she could stash a few coins.

Inspired by the representation of seeing another Black woman accomplish her goals, she’s also doing the legwork to bring her vision for a local block party to life.

But as she fights gentrifiers and self doubt, she’s also faced with the suspicion that her best friend might be more of a sneak disser than a cheerleader.

Molly

After showing her fangs at her new law firm, Molly (Yvonne Orji) remains on top professionally. But the underlying tension between her and her new coworkers has isolated her from the rest of the team.

Working through some of her issues with a therapist has helped her open up to the sexy Andrew, whose no-nonsense approach might just be what she needs.

But assuming the worst about everything and everyone is still threatening to topple some of the things she loves the most about her “perfect” life.

Kelli

Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) has solidified her fracturing friendship with Tiffany by agreeing to be her baby’s godmother. She’s also backslid into a relationship with some random named “Quantrelle,” who the crew ran into at Issa’s birthday celebration.

Tiffany

After two seasons of shady phone calls and cringeworthy party attempts, Tiffany (Amanda Seales) is ready to welcome her weed baby into the world. But as she embraces the responsibilities of impending motherhood she’s forced to accept that nothing will ever be the same between her and her friends. She looks to Molly, Issa and Kelli for moral support after being forced to measure herself against the #mommygoals of her fellow parents.

Lawrence

There’s nothing like a scrape with an STD and a father son sit down to scare you straight. After realizing that happily ever after is going to take more work than he thought, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) leaves the door open for a relationship that contains as much baggage as potential.

After a few promising dates with Condola (Twenties’ Christina Elmore), he is actively pursuing something realer than he planned on.

He’s also achieved closure with Issa, moving on to a place where they can coexist peacefully.

Condola

The poised professional Condola (played by Christina Elmore) we met at Tiffany’s baby shower is ready to put her failed marriage behind her and work on moving forward with someone new—Lawrence.

She is also ready to open her rolodex to help Issa turn her dreams into reality. The awkward pairing promises a good messy time.

Chad

A few Balmain bags and whole lot of begging later, Chad (Neil Brown, Jr.) got his boo back. The great white hope of the Lawrence Hive is handing in his player card to focus on building a family with fiancé Leah because as he keeps telling everyone the h**d is fire!

Dro

Married Bae Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson) is preparing for fatherhood but with his maturity up for grabs and his feelings for Molly at an all time high, all we can do is keep baby no-name lifted in prayer.

Daniel

The aspiring super producer Daniel (Y’lan Noel) might have made a clean break from Issa but he’s still waiting on his big break. His nosey sister and niece might be wrapped up in his love life, but he’s focused on finding a way to stardom. After a club shooting places him face to face with his mortality, he’s more determined than ever to make a name for himself while he still has time.

The season 4 premiere of Insecure airs on HBO on April 12 at 10 EST.

