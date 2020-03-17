There’s A ‘Homecoming’ Watch Party To Take Your Mind Off Coronavirus

Netflix

Bored? Or maybe you’re about to lose it after watching your now out-of-school kids while balancing working from home? Well, we’ve got the perfect Netflix and chill solution for you.

Grab a glass of wine (or water, we don’t judge!), a bowl of popcorn and turn on Netflix to join the virtual watch party for BeyoncÃ©’s award-winning docuseries, Homecoming.

Released last April, Homecoming: A Film By BeyoncÃ© followed the singer over the course of eight months in preparation for her 2018 performance at Coachella. It included four months of rehearsal with 150 musicians and dancers all selected by BeyoncÃ© herself.

The plan for a virtual watch party came from Netflix’s editorial manager Jasmyn Lawson, who tweeted the idea Monday when she, along with the rest of us, were growing tired of our four walls.

“Can we all watch Homecoming as a group some time this week and relive that again???” she shared. “Alright, let’s do this thing! How’s Wednesday at 6 PM PST (9 EST)??? We can use the hashtag #HOMEcoming.”

Alright, let’s do this thing!

How’s Wednesday at 6 PM PST (9 EST)???

We can use the hashtag #HOMEcoming ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/vPHSXvhaVm â€” Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 16, 2020

Soon, tons of Bey’s hive retweeted in support of this novel idea.

Lawson told ESSENCE in a statement Tuesday that she decided to tweet her invitation for a watch party because she recognizes it’s a “tough time right now for everyone.”

“Being in isolation can weigh on you in ways you donâ€™t realize,” she added. “I remember staying up till 3 a.m. last year when we launched Homecoming and how much joy it brought everyone.”

“The power BeyoncÃ© has to provide happiness in dark times is truly remarkable. I know I lean on her a lot. So Iâ€™m excited that people want to do this and provide some of that same excitement!” Lawson added. “Also, Homecoming is thee best live performance of all time!”

If BeyoncÃ© isn’t your jam, don’t worry we have plenty of other options: EGOT winner John Legend is live streaming a virtual concert from inside his home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT for his fans.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” he tweeted Monday. “I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1 p.m. Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together!”

The R&B singer added that his wife “Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she too will be there. Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?”

And if you’d rather not interrupt solitude with some music, check out these seven TV shows we’re bingeing right now, and these virtual ideas perfect for any quarantine. As Kanye West once said, “Y’all welcome.”