The 62nd annual Grammy Awards pre-show kicked off with a somber moment of silence in remembrance of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were both among nine passengers tragically killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.
With the award ceremony officially kicking off, the some of the night’s most celebrated nominees have already taken home Grammy gold. From Michelle Obama to Nipsey Hussle to Lil Nas X, the night is already off to quite the start.
Keep scrolling to see the some of wins we’ve been most excited to see so far and be sure to check back for more from the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Lizzo - Best Traditional R&B performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album
04
Beyoncé
Beyoncé - Best Music Film
05
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X - Best Music Video
06
J. Cole
J.Cole & 21 Savage - Best Rap Song
07
Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin - Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Gospel Album
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
08
PJ Morton
PJ Morton - Best R&B Song
09
Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak feat Andre 3000 - Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak - Best R&B Album
Steve Granitz/WireImage
10
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark, Jr - Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song
MONTEREY, CA - JUNE 18: Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs during the 2017 Monterey International Pop Festival at Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 18, 2017 in Monterey, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)