Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music

While the world is still continuing to process the devastatingly sudden loss of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, music’s biggest night is also underway.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards pre-show kicked off with a somber moment of silence in remembrance of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were both among nine passengers tragically killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

With the award ceremony officially kicking off, the some of the night’s most celebrated nominees have already taken home Grammy gold. From Michelle Obama to Nipsey Hussle to Lil Nas X, the night is already off to quite the start.

Keep scrolling to see the some of wins we’ve been most excited to see so far and be sure to check back for more from the 2020 Grammy Awards.

01 Nipsey Hussle Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Rich & Hitboy - Best Rap Performance Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music 02 Michelle Obama Michelle Obama - Best Spoken Word Album Steven Ferdman/WireImage 03 Lizzo Lizzo - Best Traditional R&B performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album 04 Beyoncé Beyoncé - Best Music Film 05 Lil Nas X Lil Nas X - Best Music Video 06 J. Cole J.Cole & 21 Savage - Best Rap Song 07 Kirk Franklin Kirk Franklin - Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Gospel Album Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET 08 PJ Morton PJ Morton - Best R&B Song 09 Anderson .Paak Anderson .Paak feat Andre 3000 - Best R&B Performance Anderson .Paak - Best R&B Album Steve Granitz/WireImage 10 Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark, Jr - Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song MONTEREY, CA - JUNE 18: Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs during the 2017 Monterey International Pop Festival at Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 18, 2017 in Monterey, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

Share :