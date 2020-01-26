Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among those who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN. He was 41.
ESSENCE reached out to a rep for Bryant, but didn’t immediately hear back.
Bryant, who retired from the NBA in 2016 after winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and his three daughters.
READ ALSO: Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna, 13, Dies Alongside Father In Helicopter Crash
As news trickles in about the crash that took the life of the NBA player and his daughter, celebrities have already taken to social media to remember the basketball star known as The Black Mamba.
Here’s who is remembering the small forward.Share :