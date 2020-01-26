Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among those who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN. He was 41.

Bryant, who retired from the NBA in 2016 after winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and his three daughters.

As news trickles in about the crash that took the life of the NBA player and his daughter, celebrities have already taken to social media to remember the basketball star known as The Black Mamba.

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe! My heart broken ❤️ — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

Spoke to a family member. They confirmed it. This is nuts. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

This news is heartbreaking. I am lost for words. Praying for Vanessa and the Bryant family at this sad and difficult time. Rest In Paradise Young Legend. Heaven has gained another angel. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kkRwtXa5Yc — Ciara (@ciara) January 26, 2020

