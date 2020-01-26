Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Update: Sunday, January 26, 2020 1:19pm est.:

It has been confirmed that Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also one of the passengers on the fatal helicopter crash.

Earlier:

On Sunday morning, Kobe Bryant and passengers of a helicopter died when it came down and burst into flames in Calabasas, California.

According to the L.A. Times, a crash was reported at 10:00 a.m, and had 9 people on board. Shortly after the Times reported the crash, TMZ reported that the plane belonged to Kobe Bryant, and he was a passenger.

Although the Times has not released the official names of all of those onboard, ABC7 reporter Curt Sandoval confirmed Bryant’s death on Twitter.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and four daughters – Gianna, Capri, Bianca and Natalia.

This is an updating story.

Share :