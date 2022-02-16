Get A First Look At OWN’s New Spinoff ‘Love & Marriage: DC’

Photo Credit: OWN

The Love & Marriage franchise is coming to the DMV. OWN has announced that Love & Marriage: D.C., the first spin off of its successful unscripted series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, will begin airing on the network this spring.

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels will be making her return to reality television on the series as the central character, appearing with her husband Chris Samuels. In the trailer, she promises the show will give viewers the opportunity to meet “the real, whole me.” The couple will be working on strengthening their marriage, raising their children, and pursuing their individual and joint business ventures together on the show.

Other couples featured on the new franchise are Radio personality DJ QuickSilva and his wife Ashley who desires to take the reins of her own life and career outside of her husband’s reputation as as a “Party Kingpin,” and Erana and Jamie Tyler who have risen to TikTok stardom by sharing the ins and outs of their 26 years of marriage with the world.

Carlos King’s, Kingdom Reign Entertainment is behind both franchises. King is a seasoned producer who has brought us timeless reality show moments on many series across networks including Real Housewives of Atlanta, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event, and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

Angela Dugan, Scott Shatsky, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin are serving as executive producers alongside King.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns with new episodes on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.