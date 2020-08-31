Monique Samuels took her co-stars to her lake home on Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Potomac. And while the ladies dressed down for their trip to the woods, they also sported casual tresses and fresher faces.

It’s why so many viewers were noticing Samuels’s glowing skin as she gave the other housewives a tour of her home, complete with guest house, and tried to protect them from her parrot, who flew along for the trip.

Samuels told ESSENCE earlier this summer that her skin is a result of her ensuring she takes “even better care of myself.”

“I’ve been drinking so much water. When I went on Instagram Live a few weeks ago, I didn’t have any make up on and everyone was like, ‘What are you doing for your skin?’ And honestly the only thing I’ve been doing differently is making sure I’m drinking the right amount of water.”

So what’s the right amount? Samuels said, “You’re supposed to drink half your body weight in ounces.”

According to Harvard Medical School, however, four to six cups of water per day should ward off dehydration. (We didn’t see anything about how it affects your skin’s glow though.) Still, if you’re older, have health conditions, smoke or drink daily, your water intake could be affected so be sure to check with a doctor.

For those down to take Samuels’ advice, she gave a few tips on how to down so many ounces of water daily. “You gotta pace yourself,” she suggested. “Time it out.”

“Set an alarm in your phone like OK I should be drinking a good 8 ounces here or 16 ounces there, and you’ll be surprised …it’s really not that difficult,” the mother of three added.

Samuels also suggested to “squeeze in lemon or cucumber” into your water bottle to “make your water intake fun. Add some fruit to it. Infuse it. It’ll make it more enjoyable and you’re still getting your daily dose of water.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.