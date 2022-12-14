First Look: Netflix Announces ‘The Upshaws’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Today, Netflix announced the release date and first look images for the third installment of The Upshaws, starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields.

The Upshaws follows Bennie Upshaw, the head of a working class family in Indianapolis. He is a funny and good-natured mechanic doing whatever he can to protect and provide for his family, which includes his wife Regina, their two young daughters, and firstborn son. Bennie also has a teenager from a previous relationship, and he has to deal with constant pushback from his hilarious but sarcastic sister-in-law, while attempting to keep everything and everyone unified.

Created by Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks, this multi-camera comedy also features Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine. It is produced by Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner alongside Epps, Sykes, and Hicks.

The Upshaws: Part 3 premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, only on Netflix. Take a look at some first look images for the upcoming season below.