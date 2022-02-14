Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Tapped To Serve As Academy Awards Co-Hosts

Hollywood’s biggest night just got a whole lot funnier, as Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall have signed on to co-host the Academy Awards this year.

Variety reports that Hall, Sykes, and comedian Amy Schumer are currently finalizing plans to co-host the 94th annual award ceremony, taking place at LA’s Dolby Theater on March 27.

This year’s telecast is being produced by Will Packer, who also produced Hall in the smash hit movie Girls Trip. After reportedly meeting with a “laundry list” of top talent for hosting duties over the last few weeks, it seems that Packer has settled on three comedic actresses, with a possible three-act structure in which each woman hosts an hour-long portion of the show.

Packer has been tasked with bringing more energy, fun, and eyes to the Academy Awards broadcast, which has gone without a host since Kevin Hart’s now-infamous Oscar-hosting scandal resulted in his being excused from the show ahead of the 2019 broadcast.

With the pandemic came additional changes to the show’s format, notably last year’s more intimate venue and no set host, with stars in attendance interchangeably announcing categories and performers. Last year’s ceremony marked the lowest viewership on record.

“The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me,” Packer said in a statement at the time his involvement was announced. “I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life.”

Sykes is the creator and star of the hit Netflix comedy The Upshaws, has released five comedy albums, numerous standup specials, and has written comedic material for presentation during the Academy Awards in the past.

Hall is most noted for her comedic roles in the Scary Movie franchise and Girls Trip, and recently garnered critical acclaim for her roles in 2022 Sundance selection films Master and Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.

This year’s big nominees include Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Beyoncé, and Denzel Washington, with King Richard and The Tragedy of Macbeth as standout films.