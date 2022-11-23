Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, and food. And what better way to spend a day with loved ones than eating leftovers and at taking a stroll down memory lane looking at classic movie magic?

Since the history of cinema, studios have released films that celebrate the holiday spirit. And while Christmas tends to take most of the shine, plenty of projects starring Black actors have also centered around the themes of food and family that characterize Turkey day.

If there were ever a movie that screams Thanksgiving, it would be Soul Food. Starring Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long, Mekhi Phifer, and Irma P. Hall, this holiday drama told audiences everywhere to show gratitude for life, and the presence of your relatives. And there are plenty more in the Black cannon that are just like it.

Take a look at some of the best Black films to watch this Thanksgiving below.