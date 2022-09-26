‘Soul Food’ Turns 25: See The Film’s Cast Then And Now

1997’s Soul Food, a staple in Black cinema, celebrated its 25th anniversary today. Written and directed by George Tillman Jr. in his major studio debut, this centers on the trials of an extended African-American family, held together by long standing traditions, and how Sunday dinner resonated with families across different races and ethnic backgrounds.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Jeffrey D. Sams, Irma P. Hall, Gina Ravera and Brandon Hammond, Soul Food was widely acclaimed for presenting a more positive image of African-Americans than was typically seen in Hollywood films during that time.

Narrated by Ahmad (Hammond), Soul Food focused on a family in Chicago that met weekly at Josephine “Big Mama” Joseph’s house for Sunday dinner. It was Big Mama’s guidance that held the family together, and after her untimely passing, the family slowly spiraled out of control. The film became special to a large audience because it was reminiscent of the universal Black family dynamic. Tillman — who based the film on his own family — examined the importance of tradition and how those weekly get-togethers aren’t just a time to eat, but to talk, fellowship, and receive life lessons.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Soul Food then and now.