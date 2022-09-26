‘Soul Food’ Turns 25: See The Film’s Cast Then And Now

1997’s Soul Food, a staple in Black cinema, celebrated its 25th anniversary today. Written and directed by George Tillman Jr. in his major studio debut, this centers on the trials of an extended African-American family, held together by long standing traditions, and how Sunday dinner resonated with families across different races and ethnic backgrounds.
Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Jeffrey D. Sams, Irma P. Hall, Gina Ravera and Brandon Hammond, Soul Food was widely acclaimed for presenting a more positive image of African-Americans than was typically seen in Hollywood films during that time.
Narrated by Ahmad (Hammond), Soul Food focused on a family in Chicago that met weekly at Josephine “Big Mama” Joseph’s house for Sunday dinner. It was Big Mama’s guidance that held the family together, and after her untimely passing, the family slowly spiraled out of control. The film became special to a large audience because it was reminiscent of the universal Black family dynamic. Tillman — who based the film on his own family — examined the importance of tradition and how those weekly get-togethers aren’t just a time to eat, but to talk, fellowship, and receive life lessons.
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, let’s take a look at the cast of Soul Food then and now.
Teri
Teri is a successful lawyer and the eldest of Big Mama’s daughters. On the surface she seems to have it all, but throughout the film she struggles with marital issues and in the tumultuous relationship with her sister Maxine.
Vanessa Williams
Williams – who was the first African American to win the title of Miss America in 1984 – had a long career in entertainment after the release of Soul Food. She appeared on over 70 projects across film, television and theater, including Hoodlum, Johnson Family Vacation, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.
Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Maxine
The middle child of Big Mama Joe, Maxine was a family woman and always at odds with Teri. She was also the mother of Ahmad.
Vivica A. Fox
Fox’s career really took off in the late 90s. In addition to Soul Food, she starred in Booty Call and Batman & Robin, before playing “Mickey” in Why Do Fools Fall In Love in 1998. In subsequent years, Fox could be seen in Two Can Play That Game, Kingdom Come, Juwanna Mann, and both installments of Kill Bill. She has become a powerhouse of TV films, appearing in over 100 movies since 1997.
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
“Bird”
The younger sister of Teri and Maxine, Bird owned a successful hair salon and was married to Lem (played by Mekhi Pfifer).
Nia Long
Long has become synonymous with Black cinema. After starring in classics like Boyz N The Hood, Friday, and Love Jones, this actress created memorable moments for audiences worldwide, especially as Jordan Armstrong in The Best Man series. She also appeared in music videos for Dr. Dre, Ashanti, and Kanye West, as well winning an NAACP Image Award in 2004 and 2005 for her performance in Third Watch.
Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic
Lem
Bird’s husband, a convicted felon who wants to make a change in his life for the betterment of himself and his family.
Mekhi Phifer
Phifer has appeared in several television shows and films, including Paid In Full, 8 Mile, and The Bobby Brown Story on BET. He was also a cast member on the popular TV show ER for seven seasons.
Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Miles
The husband of Teri and aspiring musician, he creates a rift within the family because of his affair with Teri’s troubled cousin Faith.
Michael Beach
His career began in 1986, and he’s been working extremely hard ever since. Appearing in a bevy of movies and tv programs throughout the years, he recently starred in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Harder They Fall, as well as Netflix’s Dahmer, which was released earlier this month.
Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Ahmad
The star and narrator of Soul Food, Ahmad spent the entire film trying to get the family back together in the months following his grandmother’s death. He is also the son of Maxine.
Brandon Hammond
After earning roles in Menace II Society, Waiting to Exhale, Space and Mars Attacks! during the early 90s, Hammond’s last feature film appearance was in 2001 with Blue Hill Avenue. In 2020, he won the first ever John Singleton Film Competition for his short film titled Amaru.
Faith
Teri’s troubled cousin and dancer, Faith betrayed her trust by becoming intimate with Miles.
Gina Ravera
Ravera had roles in Kiss The Girls and The Great Debaters after Soul Food. She also shined on TV shows such as Malcolm & Eddie, Charmed, and Boston Legal. From 2005-2009, she had recurring roles in both The Closer and ER.
Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Josephine “Big Mama” Joseph
Big Mama was the matriarch of the Joseph family, and brought everyone together on Sundays to fellowship and good food. Her passing creates a rift in the family, and Ahmad attempts to carry out her last wish throughout the film.
Irma P. Hall
Also in 1997, this seasoned veteran appeared in the Clint Eastwood-directed film adaptation of John Berendt’s novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Hall also was featured in Beloved and Patch Adams. She landed two acclaimed roles in 2004 – Collateral and a remake of The Ladykillers. She won a special Jury Prize at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and an Image Award for her performance in the latter.
Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Kenny
The father of Ahmad and Maxine’s husband. He was also Teri’s boyfriend before he and Maxine got together.
Jeffrey D. Sams
After the release of Soul Food, Sams had stints in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: NY. HE was most recently seen in Netflix’s Reality High as Mr. Barnes in 2017 and Stallion 19.
Photo by Mitch Hasseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images