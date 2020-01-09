A Comprehensive Guide To Film & TV Shows We’re Excited About In 2020

Paramount Pictures

With recent announcements about new film and television shows debuting this year, 2020 is already shaping up to be an exciting one in entertainment.

Stars like Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Dee Rees, and Jordan Peele have thrilling new films on the way and our favorite networks amp up the drama and laughs with new series premieres.

ESSENCE has put together a complete, comprehensive guide to all the new projects on the way, a one-stop-shop for what you should have on your radar. Here are the intriguing new film and television shows premiering in 2020.

01 Like A Boss - January 10 Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek star in this comedy about two friends who start a beauty business, only to realize how cutthroat the industry can be when their benefactor attempts to steal their business. Paramount Pictures 02 The Outsider - January 12 Based on the Stephen King novel, this limited series features Cynthia Erivo and tells the story of a town rocked by an unspeakable crime. HBO 03 Jezebel - January 16 Recently acquired by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY, Numa Perrier's Jezebel , which premiered last year at SXSW, is set to debut on Netflix. The film follows 19-year-old Tiffany, who becomes an online sex worker in order to deal with her family's financial struggles after the death of her mother. She soon begins to form a relationship with a frequent customer. House of Numa 04 Bad Boys For Life - January 17 Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) return for another action-packed adventure as they take on a cartel mob boss seeking revenge against the cops who took down his brother. Columbia Pictures 05 The Last Thing He Wanted - January 27 Dee Rees directs this upcoming dramatic political thriller based on the book of the same name by Joan Didion. Starring Anne Hathaway, the film follows a veteran journalist who loses the thread of her own story while running an errand for her father. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images 06 The Photograph - February 14 Issa Rae stars opposite LaKeith Stanfield in director Stella Meghie's romantic drama The Photograph . The film tells the story of a young woman who discovers a letter from her late mother that leads to secrets being revealed and love along the way. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images 07 High Fidelity - February 14 Inspired by the film of the same name, this romantic comedy series stars Zoë Kravitz as a music and pop culture obsessed record store owner living in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. ABC Signature Studios 08 Hunters - February 21 Amazon's latest offering is a thrilling drama centered around a group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. The series features Jerikka Hinton and Tiffany Boone as part of a cast that brings the eclectic group of hunters to life. Amazon / Monkeypaw Productions 09 Dispatches From Elsewhere - March 1 With a cast that features André 3000, Dispatches From Elsewhere is an upcoming anthology series from AMC that follows a group of ordinary people who stumble upon a puzzle that leads to an even greater mystery. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images 10 Little Fires Everywhere - March 18 Kerry Washington stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in this upcoming Hulu miniseries based on Celeste Ng's novel. The series sees the fate of two families intertwined and their lives upended when secrets rock their worlds. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage 11 Charm City Kings - April 10 Charm City Kings will make its debut at Sundance this month before being widely released in April. The film, which stars Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Meek Mill, tells the story of a boy who joins a dirt bike game in Baltimore. The project is an adaptation of documentary 12 O'Clock Boys. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by William Gray 12 Mrs. America - April 15 Hulu's upcoming series Mrs. America tells the story of the Equal Rights Amendment movement during the 1970s and features an incredible cast of actresses, including Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images 13 Antebellum - April 24 Janelle Monáe stars in this thriller about a successful author who finds herself trapped in a nightmarish reality. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images 14 Candyman - June 12 Helmed by Little Woods director Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele and Win Roselfeld, the "spiritual sequel" of 1992's Candyman returns the now-gentrified neighborhood where the nightmare began. Not many details about the film are known at the moment but the project stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tony Todd, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI 15 Soul - June 19 Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Tina Fey star in this upcoming animated film about a middle school music teacher whose soul is separated from his body and transported to the "You Seminar," where he must work with souls in training. Disney/Pixar 16 In The Heights - June 26 Based on the Broadway musical by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights follows a bodega owner with mixed feelings about leaving the city for the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune. Warner Bros. Pictures 17 Tenet - July 17 John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller that tests reality as Washington's character is tasked with preventing World War III through time travel. Warner Bros. Pictures 18 Untitled Fred Hampton Film - August 21 Expected to be released in August, the currently untitled Fred Hampton project sees Queen & Slim star Daniel Kaluuya tackling the role of Hampton in this biopic about the slain activist and revolutionary socialist. Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI 19 Respect - October 9 Jennifer Hudson stars are late legendary singer Aretha Franklin in this biopic about the life of the iconic diva. Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 20 The Witches - October 9 The second adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel of the same name, The Witches stars Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci, and more in this film about a little boy who stumbles upon a witches conference and is turned into a mouse by the Grand High Witch. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 21 Eternals - November 6 Brian Tyree Henry rounds out a stellar cast for Marvel's upcoming Eternals, tentatively scheduled for November 6. With a story spanning over 7,000 years, the film follows an immortal alien race that protects humanity from the evil Deviants. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney 22 Coming 2 America - December 18 The sequel for 1988's Coming To America, Coming 2 America picks up with Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers that he has a soon in America. Paramount Pictures 23 Dune - December 18 Zendaya stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and more in this 2020 adaptation of Frank Herbert's book of the same name. Set in a very distant future, Dune follows the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the most valuable asset in the galaxy, the spice. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images 24 The Last Dance - December 24 An upcoming sports documentary miniseries from ESPN, The Last Dance takes a look at the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season and Michael Jordan's last season with the team. Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images 25 Da 5 Bloods - TBA Spike Lee directs this upcoming Netflix drama about four African American veterans who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader and hunt for buried treasure. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images 26 Crip Camp - TBA Part of their deal with Netflix, the Obamas will executive produce upcoming documentary Crip Camp , which tells the story of a summer camp for teens with disabilities that sparked a revolution in the 1970s. JIM YOUNG/AFP via Getty Images 27 Lovecraft Country - TBA With Jordan Peele, JJ Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Underground creator Misha Green attached, Lovecraft Country is a drama-fantasy-horror series that sees a man embarking on a cross-country journey in 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. Monkeypaw Productions / Bad Robot Productions / Warner Bros. Television 28 Snowpiercer - TBA A reboot of the film of the same name, Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs in a post-apocalyptic world where the world has become a frozen wasteland and its remaining inhabitants live in a perpetually moving train. TM &Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A WarnerMedia Company 29 The Underground Railroad - TBA Another series from Amazon, The Underground Railroad, a limited series directed by Barry Jenkins, is adapted from Colson Whitehead's novel of the same name. The series follows Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia who decides to escape via the Underground Railroad. Actress Thuso Mbedu will play Cora in the upcoming series. Photo by noa grayevsky/Getty Images for RSL Management 30 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - TBA Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up for Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, set to premiere on Disney+. The series follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame with Stan's Bucky Barnes and Mackie's Falcon taking on a new challenge. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney 31 The Stand - TBA Based on the Stephen King novel, The Stand, featuring a cast that includes Jovan Adepo and Whoopi Goldberg, is a miniseries that sees mankind decimated by a plague and its remaining survivors engaging in a battle of epic proportions. Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Facebook Watch // Sorry For Your Loss S2 32 We Are Who We Are - TBA Created, written, produced, and directed by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, We Are Who We Are is a miniseries that examines the lives of two American teenagers living with their families on a military base in Italy. Kid Cudi rounds out a cast that includes Faith Alabi, Corey Knight, Benjamin L. Taylor II, Alice Braga, Chloë Sevigny, and more. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GO Campaign

Share :