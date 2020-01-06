JIM YOUNG/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix recently announced a string of new projects coming into 2020, including new films from Spike Lee and the Obamas.

Da 5 Bloods, a new project from Lee, focuses on four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and hunt for buried treasures.

DA 5 BLOODS: The latest Spike Lee joint follows four African American vets who return to Vietnam, searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

CRIP CAMP: Down the road from Woodstock in the 70s, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teens with disabilities, transforming their lives & igniting a movement. Directed by Nicole Newnham & Jim LeBrecht, exec produced by President Barack Obama & Michelle Obama. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Barack and Michelle Obama are set to executive produced Crip Camp, a documentary that tells the story of a summer camp for teens with disabilities that sparked a revolution in the 70s.

Other projects include Dee Rees’ The Last Thing He Wanted, Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace and Taraji P. Henson’s Coffee & Kareem. And, according to Netflix, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

