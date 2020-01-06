Netflix recently announced a string of new projects coming into 2020, including new films from Spike Lee and the Obamas.
Da 5 Bloods, a new project from Lee, focuses on four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and hunt for buried treasures.
Barack and Michelle Obama are set to executive produced Crip Camp, a documentary that tells the story of a summer camp for teens with disabilities that sparked a revolution in the 70s.
Other projects include Dee Rees’ The Last Thing He Wanted, Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace and Taraji P. Henson’s Coffee & Kareem. And, according to Netflix, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.Share :