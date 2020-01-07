(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

No one can say that Tiffany Haddish didn’t have the come up of the decade.

The comedienne has been open about once being homeless and living out of her car to now being one of the funniest women on the big screen.

When ESSENCE caught up with the movie star ahead of the premiere of her latest film, Like A Boss, in theaters Friday, we asked her what was the number one lesson she learned in the past decade that made her truly a boss.

For Haddish, the lesson is to never stop dreaming. In fact, she has big plans for this decade—and it looks like she’s following in the footsteps of Tyler Perry, who just opened his own movie studio in Atlanta.

“I’m interested in owning a studio. I’m interested in owning all the cameras,” she told ESSENCE. “I’m interested in owning the production company that’s going to hire the female director that’s going to allow them to create and tell a beautiful story.”

Her co-star Rose Byrne (who plays her onscreen bestie in the film that follows the two as they try to expand their cosmetics company) told ESSENCE that she’s learned to stop apologizing.

“I’m sick of apologizing,” she added last year at the film’s junket in New York City. “Women apologize too much. They’re under too much scrutiny…It’s like, enough. Be polite, but don’t go overboard.”

In Like A Boss, Haddish and Byrne’s onscreen friendship is put to the test when a beauty mogul (Salma Hayek) offers to bail them out financially. The hilarious film, which also stars Billy Porter and Insecure‘s Natasha Rothwell, is in theaters Friday.

