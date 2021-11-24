After fans waited nearly two years for an official continuation of Rue’s story, HBO has finally announced that season 2 of the breakout hit teen drama series Euphoria will be coming to screens and streams in just a few short weeks.

Zendaya will reprise her critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning role as Rue, a 17-year-old battling drug addiction while dealing with love, loss, and the complexities of modern teenage life in the nondescript suburban town of East Highland.

A new teaser, released today, finds an obviously elated (and possibly high) Rue dancing around her messy room in her signature maroon hoodie, singing along to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible.”

She is indispersed with scenes of both happy and chaotic times among her friends and acquaintances, including her friend and drug dealer Fezco (Angus Cloud), former bestie Lexi (Maude Apatow), her older, misunderstood sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeny), popular girl with a chaotic streak Maddy (Alexa Demie), sexually adventurous Kat (Barbie Ferreira), embattled villain Nate (Jacob Elordi), and her girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer).

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” Rue narrates. “But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is.” Her voice stops just as a mysterious hand covers her mouth and snatches her away.

“And everyone you love can drift away,” she concludes. We then see Rue violently slammed against a wall by an adult male, and chased through an alleyway by a police car, lights and sirens on.

The action is brought to a halt by Rue’s sister Gia, played by Storm Reid, confronting her erratic behavior from the kitchen table.

“Rue,” she interrupts. “Are you high?”

“I mean…” Rue playfully shrugs in return, smiling.

Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the drama series will return for its eight-episode second season Sunday, January 9 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. . Check out the full teaser below: