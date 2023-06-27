Here’s What You Can Expect At The ESSENCE Festival In His Zone Experience!

With the 2023 ESSENCE Festival just a few days away, it’s only right that you start preparing for the most exciting weekend of the year. While this publication fully recognizes the strength, intelligence, beauty and overall badness of the Black woman, we also show love to men out there with the ESSENCE In His Zone™ experience!

Here, the guys can relax, connect and just kick-it in a curated space that includes several activities, and conversations with experts and entertainers that will focus on a range of topics from family, finance, and fashion, among others. You’ll be able to check out the words of some notable figures during this event, such as Lance Gross, Tyler Lepley, Mack Wilds, Cortez Bryant, Jermaine “Maino” Coleman, Jim Jones, Dr. Javar Godfrey, and more.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Kofi Siriboe attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Saturday, at In His Zone™ audiences can look forward to a special fireside chat between Rick Ross and ESSENCE Ventures President and CEO Caroline Wanga, where these two bosses will teach you how to secure, maintain, and develop your bag in this ever-changing economy. The day will also feature Modern Family: The Role of the Black Father, where we’ll see panelists Gross, Lepley, and Wilds, in a discussion for the modern day Black man who wants the tools to become better fathers in their families and leaders in their communities.

Attendees can also experience five amazing activations, Health & Wellness, where guests can get a massage from local masseuses, a game section that feature pool, card, and domino tables, a cigar bar, and Top 5 Wall where you can write down your favorite rappers of all time for the world to see. The highlight of In His Zone™ will be the Hip Hop 50 programming, stocked with a fashion display with mannequins donning iconic outfits in rap, as well as a recording studio and dj booth for all the music enthusiasts in the building.

Head to this amazing daytime experience on June 30 – July 2 and the Convention Center in New Orleans. See you at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival!