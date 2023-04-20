Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds Met His Wife On The Set Of ‘The Wire’ At 15: ‘She Just Seemed Like Everything That I’ve Ever Wanted’

Paras Griffin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Tristan and Christina Wilds recently talked love and parenting on an episode of the Tamron Hall Show. The actor and crooner met his now wife on the set of The Wire at the age of 15. She was an extra on the show at the time and he was a star of Season 4, playing Michael Lee. Over a decade later, they are still together, married and parents to two little girls.

Hall asked Wilds, 33, what drew him to his wife and he explained that it was a gut feeling.

“You know there’s a bunch of different things about her to me, but I think at the time, I was young and it just felt like everything was right and she just seemed like everything that I’ve ever wanted,” the Praise This actor said.

Halfway through the segment, Hall welcomed his 3-year-old daughter, Tristyn, and Christina to the stage. The host then asked what the highlight of their parenting journey has been so far.

“The jokes,” Wilds answered. “I think one of the best things about not only being her partner but just going through this thing called life [and] parenting with her is that even through the hard times we get a chance to joke.”

Christina was then asked how she would describe the journey of parenting with her husband.

“It’s been a great journey,” she said. “I grew up in a two-person household so to be able to bring my daughters up into this loving environment it’s like a dream come true honestly. I kind of understand all those Black mom sayings [now]. That’s the best part too.”

They also talked about the difference between having one and two children, as they welcomed their second daughter, Naima, to the world in December 2022.

Tristan said they ‘tag team’ parent, while Christina chimed in and agreed that they work together, which sometimes looks like each of them having one of the girls.

The Wilds got married in December 2021 and had an intimate ceremony during the pandemic with their extended family and friends via Zoom. After the wedding, the couple spoke to E! News about their ceremony and feelings post-wedding.

“At different times in our lives, we’re shown fairy tales don’t come true. This one came true for me,” he said at the time.