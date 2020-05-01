Drake’s ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Release Is A Prelude To A New Album

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 04: Drake attends the L.A. Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The OVO Sound hive lit up last night as the 6ix God, Drake, shared a brand-new project called Dark Lane Demo Tapes after midnight.

Featuring guest appearances by Future, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, Sosa Geek and more, the 14-track, 50-minute effort is pure fan service while we’re all under quarantine. Previously released tracks “When to Say When,” “Desires,” “War” and “Chicago Freestyle,” which marked the national debut of R&B singer Giveon, enabled the Toronto rapper to clear some leaks, loosies and throwaways from his vault inside The Embassy.

Drake took to Instagram to reveal not just the brand-new mixtape but another treat in the form of an announcement that his next studio album is slated to arrive this summer.

“Lucky number 6,” he wrote in the caption.

Drake’s last studio album was 2018’s Scorpion. That project became his eighth consecutive No. 1 album, and it earned Drake the Best Rap Song Grammy for the single “God’s Plan.” Add to the mix that the quarantine hasn’t slowed down the Nike-endorsed rapper and it looks to be a busy 2020 indeed. In April, Billboard announced that he had become the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on its Hot 100 songs chart, with his latest single, “Toosie Slide.” He’s now tied with Mariah Carey, who had three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 between 1995 and 97.