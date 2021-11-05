Cynthia Erivo To Star In ‘Wicked’ Opposite Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo | Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo is starring in the upcoming film adaption of the smash Broadway musical Wicked as Elphaba. Ariana Grande is playing opposite the British star as Galinda.

Erivo shared the news to her Instagram followers by reposting a story from the project’s director John Chu capturing the exact moment that he informed her she had gotten the part. She also reposted stories where friends and colleagues were extending their well wishes.

The story of Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows the lives of the witches who lived in the mythical realm prior to the arrival of Dorthy and her magic slippers. The show is a blockbuster and tickets to it are highly coveted. The adaptation is being produced by Universal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming is expected to take place in the U.K.

Ervio sent her co-star a floral arrangement including roses, peonies, calla lilies and hydrangeas. Their colors represented the imagery of the musical. The message accompanying them shared her joy at their embarking on the storytelling journey together.

Cynthia Erivo | Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“‘Pink goes good with green.’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you,” read the sweet card she sent with the flowers.

Grande sent her own pink-and-green arrangement to Erivo. “Honored doesn’t even begin to cover it,” the Seven Rings singer wrote on the card. “I can not wait to hug you. See you in Oz, All my love Ari,” she concluded. Erivo posted an image of it along with screenshots of the two beaming at one another on Facetime.

Ervio previously used her voice on-screen to portray Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel’s GENIUS: Aretha.

National Geographic/Richard DuCree

She earned an Emmy nod for her role. She also played Celie alongside Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks in a Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Her performance resulted in her winning a Tony, Grammy and a daytime Emmy.

Congratulations Cynthia!