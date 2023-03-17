Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri’s ‘For Motivational Use Only’ Serves As An Ode To Southern Rap And The Soundtrack To Success

Courtesy of Interval Presents

There has always been a complicated dynamic between New Orleans and Atlanta. Both cities have experienced the intense rivalry of their respective football teams, but also share a deep affinity, especially after one location welcomed the other with open arms following the devastating events of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. From notable figures such as Andrew Young to Tyler Perry – who were both born in the Big Easy but eventually laid foundations in Georgia’s capital – the undeniable connection of these two cultural epicenters continues to grow in one way or another. Today, that bond gets even deeper, with two of its music legends uniting for a new song and ultimately, an entire album.

The relationship between Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri began when the Jet Life CEO released a song named after So So Def’s founder. “That basically was the spark for us to just start communication, for us to just start talking,” says JD. “I was actually, I don’t want to even say flattered, I was floored, to the point that he made a song titled ‘Jermaine Dupri.’ So I was like, ‘Shit, this the first time anybody ever did that in my whole career,’ so the least I could do was try to work with him and make a record.”

Once the two met up in Atlanta to record, the chemistry was almost instant. JD would create the beat, Curren$y would write the lyrics, and a new song would come of that. One song became three, three became five, and so forth. After news of their collaboration broke on social media, fans of both parties expressed an unforeseen amount of excitement, prompting the two musicians to further explore the possibility of making a full length record together, but first, a new single, the aptly titled “ESSENCE Fest.”

For people in New Orleans, the ESSENCE Festival holds a special place in their hearts. For over 25 years, it has been a staple in the city’s culture, strengthened its economy, and created a reason to experience the beauty of a place that was once thought to be forgotten. “The inspiration behind the title, I feel like there was nowhere else we could go after JD explained to me the first time he heard some of the core New Orleans music that shaped our sound, he heard it at a party when he was in town for Essence Fest,” the Continuance rapper says. “So it only made sense.”

Another common denominator between these talented individuals is that they both were raised below the Mason-Dixon line. As Southern artists, the duo understands how difficult the journey is towards acceptance in the music industry. Curren$y, who signed with Master P’s No Limit Records in 2002, has crafted a career built on consistency. Within two decades, the native New Orleanian released over 10 studio albums, twice as many collaborative projects, dozens of mixtapes, and two many singles to count. JD, one of the greatest producers of all time, has a resume that is unmatched, and was pivotal to the careers of legendary acts such as Mariah Carey, Usher, Monica, and more. With hip-hop turning 50 this year, the South’s place in the genre many times gets overlooked, something that Dupri feels is unacceptable.

“The South gets discredited, the South gets disrespected and all of the above,” the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee tells ESSENCE. “When they did the Grammy thing a month ago, they left Luke Skywalker off that shit. The reason it’s a parental advisory sticker on all rap music is because of Luke Skywalker and 2 Live Crew. You cannot leave them out of nothing that’s happening in hip hop 50. Nothing.”

I feel like because Luke Skywalker and them are from Miami and they are from the deep, deep South, that they get discredited and disrespected,” he adds. “If you leave these guys out, you leave Luke out of anything that has anything to do with hip hop 50, you’re disrespecting the South. That’s my point.” In contrast, JD also has been vocal about the South’s creative pool being the lowest it’s ever been, to him. The innovation and stardom that once existed has dwindled. While there are notable artists from Atlanta and New Orleans who currently have mainstream success, the numbers, collectively, are lower than before. Curren$y and JD’s upcoming album For Motivational Use Only, is an effort to bring back the spotlight to Southern hip-hop, and to create inspiration for any and everyone wanting to succeed in life.

“Expect to receive what you need,” Curren$y says of FMUO. “It’s just more of a real pep talk and a call to arms for people who know that this is their time and people who want to launch businesses, girls who want to open whatever their business is, the homies who want to start their shit… This is the no-excuse soundtrack for whoever wants to get out and go get it.”

With the April 4 release date of For Motivational Use Only right around the corner, and So So Def celebrating its 30th anniversary, there is a renewed sense of optimism for the future of Southern rap. Almost 25 years removed from Andre 3000’s iconic statement at the 1995 Source Awards, the South still has something to say.