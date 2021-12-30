Jermaine Dupri’s New Vegan Ice Cream Line Debuts In Walmart

Credit: JD’s Vegan

Jermaine Dupri is back with another remix — this time, a new spin on everyone’s favorite frozen dessert. The ‘So So Def’ producer, who has been a vegan for nearly 20 years, partnered up with Walmart to debut his new line of ice cream, JD’s Vegan, in over 700 stores across the country.

Created in collaboration with ice cream expert Malcolm Stogo and Big Innovations Group Inc., the new ice cream is made from a base of coconut cream to deliver a thick texture without animal-derived ingredients.

JD’s Vegan initially launched last month with three decadent flavors: Welcome to Atlanta Peach Cobbler; Apple Butter; and Strawberry Sweetheart, with three new flavors added this week: Key Lime Pie, Chocolate My Way, and (404) Cookies & Cream. Dupri partnered with Walmart exclusively to sell JD’s Vegan online after the launch, but now the ice cream pints are also available in-store.

“We really did it!!! Yes!” he captioned an Instagram post. “I’m over the moon, 736 Walmart stores out the gate. Go to JDsvegan.com, type in your zip code and find what store is close to you.”

Dupri is no stranger to the vegan game. The “Confessions” producer was inspired to start the line of gluten-free, plant-based, non-GMO frozen treats after noticing a lack of quality vegan dessert options.

“Walmart and I share the same vision of providing consumers with the best products and making healthy alternatives accessible to everyone,” Dupri said. To make his vegan ice cream affordable and accessible to the general public, the frozen desserts are $6.47 per pint.