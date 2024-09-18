WATCH: Chlöe Bailey And Sinqua Walls Talk About The High Stakes Of Peacock’s ‘Fight Night’

In Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Chlöe Bailey and Sinqua Walls deliver captivating performances as Lena and McKinley Rogers, two characters whose lives are forever changed by the infamous Atlanta heist.

Bailey and Walls discuss their experiences working alongside a talented cast and share how they approached portraying characters deeply impacted by the high-stakes crime. Bailey reflects on Lena’s conflicted journey, while Walls delves into the challenges of portraying McKinley, a key figure in the heist. Both actors provide insight into how they captured the tension of 1970s Atlanta’s cultural and racial dynamics.