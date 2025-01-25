CBS Unveils Trailer For Groundbreaking Daytime Television Series, ‘Beyond The Gates’

Courtesy of CBS.

History is being made in modern television with the upcoming premiere of Beyond The Gates, the first-ever, one-hour Black daytime drama to air on television. CBS has officially released the highly anticipated trailer for the series, giving audiences a glimpse into the groundbreaking show that promises to reshape the daytime drama landscape.

Set to debut on Monday, February 24, 2025, Beyond The Gates will air weekdays at 2:00pm ET on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. This historic series marks a significant milestone—it’s been over two decades since a new daytime soap hit the airwaves, so this show is impacting the industry in more ways than one.

Article continues after video.

The series transports viewers to an exclusive gated community in Maryland, home to the prestigious Dupree family, portrayed by a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, and Karla Mosley. As the Duprees navigate love, power, and betrayal in their posh enclave, the rest of the DMV area watches from the outside, eager to uncover their secrets.

Helmed by veteran soap writer and producer Michele Val Jean, with Sheila Ducksworth leading the CBS Studios/NAACP venture, the show promises to deliver everything a great soap should—romance, scandal, and struggle—while highlighting the complexities of elite Black communities.

With its fresh perspective, dynamic storytelling, and cultural authenticity, Beyond The Gates is poised to become a series that you won’t want to miss.