Check Out The Princess-Themed Birthday Party Cardi B Threw For Her Daughter

Cardi B’s baby girl with husband Offset, Kulture Kiari, turned 3 last week and her famous mama went all out for her big day. The “Up” rapper put together a princess-inspired birthday party and we can’t get over how beautiful the decorations were.

Entering was like quite literally like walking into a fairy tale—guests waltzed into the event space through a giant story book with a cutout that could also double for cute photo opps. Of course, Kulture was the flyest of them all, arriving in a white, horse drawn carriage.

There was an ornate dining space with golden chairs, goblets, flowers and gold eating utensils, while musicians with bugles played sounds fit for a princess. There were four Disney princesses present: Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Tiana, Disney’s first Black princess.

For the royal meal, guests were served crab legs, lamb, fruit, a number of sweet treats and more. Yum!

There was plenty for the kiddos to do too, including an art station, a ball pit, boxed Barbie dolls for pretend time, a dress up area with little princess dresses and a petting zoo.

Cardi and her husband are expecting another bundle of joy soon, so for her look, she showed off her growing bump with a halter dress and lots of ruffles. Little Kulture matched her mommy with a flowing pink dress of her own. Cardi then revealed that the skirt of the dress was removable, turning into a shorter one that was just right for dancing.

For a birthday present, Cardi presented Kulture with a custom diamond necklace complete with a Minnie Mouse charm, a Hermes Birkin charm, a blinged out Chanel logo, a heart with a Minnie Mouse bow and a “K” charm, too.

Cardi gifted Kulture a custom iced out Elliante charm necklace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4JhQbw8PDS— Cardi B Updates 💎 (@BardiGangUpdate) July 12, 2021

We hope we’re invited to next year’s festivities!

