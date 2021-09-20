Everybody Black And Winning At the 2021 Emmys

Tonight’s Emmy Awards brought out stars from both behind and in front of the camera, including a groundbreaking number of Black nominees in acting categories.
This year sees at least one actor of color nominated in every single acting category, with HBO’s now-canceled Lovecraft Country leading the way with a Black actor nominated in each drama acting subcategory despite its cancelation after only one season on-air.
See more of the ever-growing list of other actors and TV creators taking home Emmy gold this year:
01
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel dedicated her Emmy for Writing For A Limited/Anthology Series Or Movie For ‘I May Destroy You’ to survivors of sexual assault and shared a word for writers, in particular, saying: “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncomfortable.”
02
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Renée stunned audiences as the lead sister Angelica Schuyler in Disney +’s Hamilton, giving a rousing acceptance speech on behalf of the entire cast.
03
Ali Barthwell – Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Ali’s comedic spin on serious social topics, world news, and political issues earned her a trophy for her work on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
04
RuPaul – Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
16-time Nominee and 10-time winner, RuPaul took home the nod for Outstanding Host and for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race this year.
05
Maya Rudolph – Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Only the fourth Black Actress to win in this category, Maya Rudolph has now taken home the honor for her hosting performances on SNL two years in a row.
06
Dave Chappelle – Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Dave’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live during the height of the pandemic granted him Emmy gold.
07
Daveed Diggs – Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Daveed Diggs was granted a statuette for his memorable turn as Thomas Jefferson on Hamilton.
08
Courtney B. Vance – Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
His brief-yet-powerful performance on Lovecraft Country left a huge impression on both the fans and the academy.
09
Jasmine Cephas Jones – Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Jasmine Cephas Jones joined her Hamilton castmates in their big Emmy win for her role as both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.
10
Okieriete Onaodowan – Outstanding Variety Special
Okieriete Onaodowan sang his way into the Television Academy’s hearts with his performance as James Madison on Disney +’s Hamilton.
11
Debbie Allen – Governors Award Honoree
The legendary choreographer, actress, director, and producer and 21-time Emmy nominee not only took home the Television Academy’s highest honor but two other statuettes – one for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming and another for Outstanding Made for Television Movie.