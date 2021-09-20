Everybody Black And Winning At the 2021 Emmys

Tonight’s Emmy Awards brought out stars from both behind and in front of the camera, including a groundbreaking number of Black nominees in acting categories.

This year sees at least one actor of color nominated in every single acting category, with HBO’s now-canceled Lovecraft Country leading the way with a Black actor nominated in each drama acting subcategory despite its cancelation after only one season on-air.

See more of the ever-growing list of other actors and TV creators taking home Emmy gold this year: