Nobody celebrates Black style quite like ESSENCE and this year, we’re beyond excited to bring you another edition of ESSENCE Fashion House, just in time to usher in New York Fashion Week.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, get ready for an eclectic, unique fashion week experience that will highlight the connections between culture and fashion through runway shows, designer showcases, interactive conversations and more. Returning in person for the first time since 2019, ESSENCE Fashion House will focus on elevating the Black fashion community and providing the necessary tools for Black-owned brands and Black fashion creatives to be successful. Sponsored by Coca-Cola and Hennessy, the experience will aim to explore how we can ensure that the influence and contribution of Black creatives and the Black community on the fashion industry translate to the economic inclusion and empowerment of Black fashion talent globally. The multi-faceted event will feature:

Runway Shows

Talented Black designers present looks from their latest collections in high-energy runway shows you won’t want to miss.

Live Conversations

Thought-provoking conversations with fashion elite, influencers and industry executives who will unite to talk about creating both insight and architecture for developing solutions for Black designers, creators and consumers alike who seek to exert the power of their influence and dollar. Discussions will focus largely on the work in motion and the road ahead toward continuing to shift the narrative around the endless contributions and influence of Black creatives in the fashion space.

Black Designer Showcases

A tastefully curated showroom featuring apparel and accessories from both established and rising Black designers you’ll definitely want on your radar.

For more information on ESSENCE Fashion House 2021, click HERE.

