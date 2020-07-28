The Emmy Awards did it a little bit different this year when it came to announcing the nominations.
Thanks to COVID-19, comedian Leslie Jones hosted the nominations from an empty set. During what felt like a monologue, the actress shared that the Academy flew her in on a private plane to ensure her safety. Laverne Cox, who also nabbed an Emmy nod this year, helped announce the 2020 nominations along with Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.
Thankfully, the Academy nominated many Black actors from the drama categories to the comedy categories. Our favorite show, Insecure, also scored a nod in the outstanding comedy series category and Kerry Washington’s American Son earned a nod for outstanding TV movie.
And we should mention that Dime Davis earned a directing nod for her work on A Black Lady Sketch Show, and our forever first lady’s documentary Becoming also scored a few nods for outstanding director and cinematography for Nadia Hallgren, outstanding documentary and outstanding music composition for a doc. We stan!
Check out who else is up for the little golden trophy:
01
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in Black Monday.
02
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in ABC's black-ish.
03
Issa Rae
Issa Rae earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in HBO's Insecure.
04
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in ABC's black-ish.
05
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher was nominated for his role in Brooklyn 99.
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "The Therapist" Episode 608 -- Pictured: Andre Braugher as Ray Holt -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
06
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in Ramy.
07
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his roles on Saturday Night Live.
08
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He earned a second nod in the drama category for his role in This Is Us.
09
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy scored a nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series after he hosted Saturday Night Live.
10
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in Insecure.
11
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Black Lady Sketch Show. She earned a second nod for outsanding narrator.
12
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for playing Moms Mabley in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
13
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for portraying Kamala Harris on SNL. She also received a second nod for The Good Place.
14
Billy Porter
Billy Porter earned a nod for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in Pose.
15
Zendaya
Zendaya earned an Emmy nod in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her amazing portrayal in HBO's Euphoria.
16
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright earned an Emmy nod for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in Westworld.
17
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito earned an Emmy nod for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in Better Call Saul. He also received a nomination for his guest actor role in The Mandalorian.
18
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton earned a nod for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in Westworld.
19
Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley earned an Emmy nod for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in Handmaid's Tale.
20
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox earned an Emmy nod for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in Orange Is The New Black.
21
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer earned a nod for her role in Self Made.
22
Regina King
Regina King earned a nod in the outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in HBO's Watchmen.
23
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington earned a nod for her role in Little Fires Everywhere.
24
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series of movie for his role in Hollywood.
25
Angela Bassett
26
Maya Rudolph
27
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad earned a nod for her guest starring role on This Is Us.