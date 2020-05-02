Congrats are in order after HBO announced Friday that one of our favorite shows, Insecure, has been renewed for a fifth season.

The series’ creator Issa Rae tweeted her own excitement about the news, writing: “Grateful to officially come back for Season 5!”

HBO is also excited. Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Amy Gravitt said in a statement, “We’re thrilled that Issa, [showrunner] Prentice [Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season. As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Season four, airing now, has captivated fans by revealing the cracks in the central friendship of the show. But if the rift between Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) has you losing sleep, don’t trip. The characters, including Jay Ellis’ Lawrence, Amanda Seales’ Tiffany and Natasha Rothwell’s Kelli, will have another season to resolve it.

Insecure, which debuted on HBO back in 2016, has long been received with critical success. It’s been nominated for three Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. It also won a Peabody Award in 2017.

Although we have another season to enjoy our faves, Rae hinted previously that she knows how Insecure will end.

“I’ve always known,” she told Variety back in February. “I love working on the show. I love every part of it. But I love when stories finish and they don’t try to overstay their welcome.”

We’ll just have to enjoy it for now. Congratulations to Rae and the entire Insecure team!