Leslie Jones Joins Laverne Cox To Host Emmy Announcements

Steven Molina Contreras/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

There’s been some comedic relief added to the announcements for the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on Thursday. The Television Academy has revealed that Leslie Jones will be on hand to share who will receive recognition for their television achievements.

The former Saturday Night Live player will be joined by presenter Laverne Cox, who will be unveiling some of the nominees. The event will occur virtually due to enhanced safety restrictions mandated during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin streaming live on the Emmys website on July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be executive produced by Reginald Hudlin. According to Variety, he is the first Black man to ever hold the position. Hudlin received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Special Class Program producing the 88th annual Academy Awards in 2016. He also executive produced the NAACP Image Awards for several years.

He will share his producing duties with Guy Carrington, David Jammy, Ian Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel.

“I’m excited to collaborate with this outstanding team as we produce a show that celebrates the best of what we do and reflects this moment in history,” said Hudlin.

“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO, Television Academy.

“We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”