(Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Global superstar Beyoncé has postponed her highly anticipated January 14 announcement in light of the devastating wildfires ravaging areas around Los Angeles. In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, she expressed her concern for affected families and her gratitude for the first responders working tirelessly to protect the community.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” Beyoncé wrote. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The wildfires have caused immense destruction across the region, claiming at least 25 lives, with 17 fatalities from the Eaton Fire and 8 from the Palisades Fire. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged, leaving thousands of residents displaced as firefighters combat strong winds and dry conditions to contain the blazes.

Through her philanthropic initiative, BeyGOOD, Beyoncé has committed $2.5 million to directly support families who have lost their homes and to aid community organizations leading relief efforts. In her Instagram caption, she urged her followers to join the cause.

“The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can. Link in bio.”

Beyoncé’s choice to postpone her announcement and prioritize wildfire relief has garnered widespread praise, with many commending her dedication to philanthropy and community support.

Fans and followers have flooded her post with comments showing support, concern, and understanding. One user noted, “Tell us on Monday, nobody cares about the inauguration pls.” Another wrote, “We already know you’ve had boots on the ground as well. We hope that you are not affected by the fires! Please be safe, B!!”

One fan humorously remarked on the timing, “No shade, money wasn’t looking quite announcement ready anyway 🙌 we’ll be patient!”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

While there’s been much speculation about the nature of Beyoncé’s announcement, fans will have to wait to see, trusting that her decision to postpone reflects her dedication to addressing urgent community needs.

No new announcement date has been set.