After three wild seasons of surreal situations and comedic commentary, Atlanta is coming to a close with its fourth and final season this September.

After a particularly ambitious season of the popular comedy that stretched its legs in theme and storytelling, thrusting our characters out of the titular city onto a different continent and featuring half a season’s worth of capsule episodes that explored the effects of white supremacy on both sides of American society, fans can expect more of the classic Atlanta style as the show prepares to take its final bow.

“Season Four is more of a return to form,” Atlanta writer Stefani Robinson told ESSENCE exclusively about the upcoming season. “It’s predominantly set in Atlanta with the characters that we know and their families. It’s probably more familiar to the audience, whereas this one, obviously, was more wild and experimental.”

“ATLANTA” — Season 3 — Pictured (L-R): Donald Glover as Earn Marks, Brian, LaKeith Stanfield as Darius, Zazie Beetz as Van, Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles. CR: Matthias Clamer/FX

According to FX, Season 4 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown after a months-long stint in Europe that proved pivotal for each of them. But now, the question now is: has Atlanta changed or have they?

In the teaser, highlights from across Atlanta’s three prior seasons can be seen melting together. The invisible car from Season 1 episode “The Club” is seen colliding with the multicolor keyed piano from Season 2’s “Teddy Perkins” episode. Earn’s uncle Willy’s pet alligator from “The Alligator Man” crawls by as a peach tree, near synonymous with the city of Atlanta itself and it’s famed Peachtree streets, is chopped down by the chainsaw Paper Boi brandished in season 3’s “The Old Man and the Tree.”

Take a look at the teaser below.

Atlanta Season 4 premieres in September, with a formal airdate soon to follow.