“Atlanta” on FX Announces Fourth and Final Season

Donald Glover’s hilarious opus Atlanta on FX is coming to a close.

It had already been announced that the show’s third season is slated to premiere on March 24 with Season 4 scheduled to come along sometime in late fall. However, FX CEO John Landgraf just revealed at the Television Critics Association’s virtual winter press tour that the fourth season of the Emmy-winning comedy will also be its last.

“The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall,” Variety reports Landgraf said during the meeting. “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from ‘Atlanta,’ which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

The show’s absurdist, surreal brand of comedy made it a favorite with fans, and also made stars out of its relatively unknown cast member Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree-Henry, and Academy Award nominee Lekieth Stansfield. The show has gained multiple Primetime Emmy awards nominations, as well as Writer’s Guild awards and NAACP Image awards.

This new development comes on the heels of Glover’s signing of an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios, ultimately exiting his agreements with Disney-owned FX Network. The new deal sees him creating and executive producing original entertainment properties for Prime Video streaming, including a re-imagining of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Starring Glover and Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller.

Naturally, with new studio obligations, old ones must come to a close.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover’s latest deal is suspected to include a dedicated channel highlighting his work, such as the Amazon Studios-produced Guava Island, co-starring Rihanna, and other specially-curated content somewhere on the Prime Video hub. Glover’s brother and Atlanta co-writer Steven Glover has also signed on.