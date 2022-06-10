American Black Film Festival Returns
By Rivea Ruff ·

The American Black Film Festival is returning to South Beach with one of its most star-studded lineups to date.

The five-day festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 15, and promises to be packed with screenings, panels, and events celebrating Black film, TV, and the Black creatives behind writing and producing them.

This year’s ABFF ambassador is none other than actress and producer Issa Rae, who will debut her hotly anticipated HBO Max original Rap Sh!t, co-executive produced alongside City Girls. Joining Rae will be a host of stars and creators, including Kenya Barris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II, Trevante Rhodes, and Sam Jay among others to promote and discuss a number of current and upcoming film and television projects telling culturally Black stories.

Take a look at the list of talent that will be on hand in Miami next week.

01
Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II
02
Issa Rae
03
Trevante Rhodes
04
Kyla Pratt
05
Kenya Barris
06
Salli Richardson-Whitfield
07
Michael Ealy
08
Susan Kelechi Watson
09
Kendrick Sampson
10
Coco Jones
11
Jordan L. Jones
12
Cassandra Freeman
13
Judge Greg Mathis
14
Sam Jay
15
Robin Thede
16
Nicole Byer
17
Akira Akbar
18
Gina Prince-Bythewood

TOPICS: 