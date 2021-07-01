Loading the player…

In just a few short years in Hollywood, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has racked up the kinds of roles many actors spend a lifetime waiting for. He’s played the co-lead in a hit Netflix show (Black Mirror), won an Emmy for his supporting role in a DC Comics series (Watchmen), appeared in a Marvel film (Ant-Man), and now he’s slated for his first leading role in the upcoming horror flick Candyman.

With a resume like that, it’s no wonder we chose Abdul-Mateen II for the cover of our July/August issue. But as we scoured the internet, we noticed there’s one role in particular fans of the New Orleans and Oakland native want to see him portray: Marvin Gaye.

When we got on set with Abdul-Mateen II, we couldn’t pass up the chance to ask him whether he’s been approached by studios for a potential biopic and he told us laughing, “Fans have approached me about that opportunity.”

Pointing out the resemblance between the two, particularly when he’s rocking a thick beard and his signature beanie, Abdul-Mateen II added, “I love Marvin Gaye’s story and I think that when it’s done, hopefully, it’s done really really well. If I’m a part of that, that would be a blessing but I’m excited to see that story no matter who’s in it.”

Check out more behind-the-scenes footage of Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s cover shoot in the video above as he talks about plans for Broadway and what it means to have the support of Black women along his journey.

To see how well the actor knows music trivia, peep our B-Sides video below as we put him to the test.

