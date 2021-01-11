9 Things We Learned About Tiger Woods From Part 1 Of His HBO Documentary

HBO premiered the first portion of a two-part documentary examining the life and career of Tiger Woods Sunday.
Woods, who once famously described himself as “Cablinasian”, is the first Black athlete to excel in professional golfing. His presence on courses that once would have denied him access because of the color of his skin brought a whole new level of media attention to the sport.
Tiger presents the journey of Woods from precocious child golfer to international star athlete. It includes previously unreleased footage of the star golfer, including intimate home videos from his college years. It also contains exclusive interviews with many of the present people in Woods’ inner circle as he climbed to the top of the golf game and tumbled from its heights including his educators, friends, colleagues, competitors, and mistresses.
Part one provides insight into the parts of Wood’s childhood and adolescence that weren’t captured on camera. His former flame Dina Parr exposed Wood’s surprising lack of life experience beyond the putting green and the shocking way he chose to end their three-year courtship.
His kindergarten teacher, Maureen Decker, who once claimed his accusations of physical and mental abuse by teachers were completely fabricated, shared her takes on his early relationship with his father.
Pete McDaniel, a close friend of his father Earl Woods, offered information on Earl’s state of mind when championing his son’s abilities, and described the pressure Woods’ was under to be the best.
Golf legend Sir Nick Faldo and legendary sports journalist Byrant Gumbel revealed how the game of golf was changed forever by Wood’s talents.
His former caddy Steve Williams shared the obsessive practice habits that made him a champion, and once endangered his safety in a foreign country. He also recounted the moment he knew that Elin Nordegren would become Wood’s wife.
Check out nine revelations from part one of Tiger, which is now available on HBO Max. Part two premieres on Sunday, January 17.
01
He Dumped His College Sweetheart With A Dear John Letter
After he got caught lying to his parents about when he was coming into town from school to spend an extra day with his girlfriend, Woods responded to their fury by dumping her on the spot. Parr was shocked to learn that Woods wanted out of their relationship via a passionless letter he sent her. The two never spoke again. “It was like a death and I had to treat it like a death,” she said.
02
He Insisted On Reading Racist Hate Mail
Woods received tons of racially motivated physical threats throughout his career. Instead of avoiding them, he asked that he be shown every one to remind himself of what he was trying to accomplish.
03
He Witnessed His Dad’s Infidelities
Family friend and golf pro Joe Grohman claimed Woods was present when his father was cheating on his mother and Grohman was also cheating on his wife. He claimed that Earl Woods had a Winnebago dedicated to his trysts. Parr confirmed this, claiming Woods once called her from the road and complained that his father had disappeared with “some girl.” Later Woods would be embroiled in a marital scandal of his own and treated for sex addiction.
04
His Father Hazed And Hypnotized Him
According to Grohman, Earl Woods would shake the change in his pocket, talk loudly, and intentionally distract Tiger to prepare him to play professionally. Earl also allegedly had a friend of his teach his son to hypnotize himself so that he could go into a trance while playing golf.
05
His Mother Body Shamed His Competitor
Earl often gets sole credit for motivating his son to greatness but Tiger revealed that Wood’s mother Kultida played a huge part as well. She said she encouraged him to slaughter his enemies and she joined in on the fun. She threw shade at his competitor Phil “Lefty” Mickelson by calling him “Hefty” in the press.
06
He Once Practiced On A Toronto Freeway
Williams said Woods was so obsessive about practicing his swing he once insisted that they pull over on the side of a Toronto freeway so he could get a few strokes in.
07
He Insisted His Team Learn How To Pronounce His Ex Wife’s Name
Williams reported that when Woods was adamant that everyone in his circle be forced to learn that his girlfriend’s name was Eileen and not Ellen he knew he was looking at the future Mrs. Tiger Woods.
08
He Excelled In The Books As Well
Parr said Wood’s commitment to pleasing his parents went beyond golfing. He also pushed himself in academics. She said they met in a college accounting class where he had the highest average.
09
He Has Never Played Any Other Sport
Decker said Woods never played any other sport during his childhood. She claimed he allegedly asked her to ask his father if he would allow him to try something else but when she approached him he refused. Instead the former green beret spent all his time teaching Tiger to learn to play golf backwards from the green on.