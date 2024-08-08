Usher, LL Cool J And Ivy McGregor Among List Of Honorees For 2024 BMAC Gala

Photo Credit: Michael TRAN / Arturo Holmes / Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images

Today, the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) announced the star-studded lineup of honorees for the 2024 BMAC Gala, taking place on Thursday, September 19 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Hip-Hop legend LL COOL J will receive the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award, Usher will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, and the BMAC Social Impact Award goes to Scott Mills, Louis Carr, Constance Orlando, and Kimberly Paige. Ivy McGregor the Executive Director of BeyGood is to receive the BMAC Change Agent Award, while Live Nation will take home the BMAC 365 Award.

“To be receiving this award from an organization that is making such big moves for racial equity and justice within the music industry is an honor,” said LL COOL J. “Clarence Avant was a true legend. He and I were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the same year and he was a father figure to me, so it’s a full circle moment and feels truly special.”

Hosted by entertainment and lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns, the annual event will celebrate passionate artists, executives, and activists who are pivotal changemakers in championing racial equity and social justice within their community, and who are using their platforms and resources to make a positive impact on society.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s honorees who have utilized their talents, platforms and resources to create a positive and meaningful impact in social and racial justice globally,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC’s Co-Founder, President and CEO. “This year’s Gala comes at a pivotal time for our industry and country. It is more important than ever to recognize these incredible accomplishments and unite the entertainment industry to use our collective voice in inspiring imperative change.”

Timed to the Gala in September, BMAC will also be releasing the third edition of its highly-anticipated Music Industry Action Report Card, which is a measure of accountability for how the music industry and its leaders have taken action to elevate Black employees and contribute to racial justice initiatives.

For more information regarding Black Music Action Coalition and the BMAC Gala, please visit bmacoalition.org. For sponsorship opportunities/tables email info@bmacoalition.org.