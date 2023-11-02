Summer Walker, SZA And Usher Lead Nominations For 2023 Soul Train Awards

Today, BET announced the nominees, premiere date, and location of the 2023 Soul Train Awards. Taping from a new location in Los Angeles, CA, this year’s show will reimagine the traditional award show into a nostalgic party celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand.

The 2023 ceremony will feature an exciting lineup of electrifying performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead this year’s nominations with nine outstanding nods, marking a historic three-way tie. 21 Savage garnered the second most nods with eight nominations. Coco Jones and Victoria Monét are tied at six nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London with four nominations each.

“Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of Soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”

Orlando will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of “Soul Train Awards” 2023 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

“Soul Train Awards” 2023 premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

For the complete list of nominees for this year’s Soul Train Awards, check out their website.