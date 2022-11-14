Photo: Getty

The annual Soul Train Awards took place Sunday night, and while the premiere of the ceremony isn’t until November 26, we got to take a sneak peek of the purple carpet. Every R&B artist and enthusiast gathered in Las Vegas to groove out to the smooth sounds of Soul, Hip Hop, and R&B.

Hosted by comedian Deon Cole, the ceremony will feature our favorite soul songwriters and songstresses like Ari Lennox, Sir, and Muni Long to new up-and-comer Durand Bernarr. There are also significant nominations, with Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige leading with seven nominations each, including Album of the Year and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award, followed by Ari Lennox with six and Chris Brown with five.

New-age stars like Steve Lacy, Tems, Coco Jones, and Doechii are gunning for the Best New Artists spot. At the same time, classic cats like Charlie Wilson, Maxwell, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, and T Pain are nominated for the Certified Soul Award.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: LeToya Luckett attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

The pinnacle of the night will be the recipients of the Legend Award and Lady of Soul Award being presented to Morris Day & The Time, and Xscape, respectively.

As we await the Soul Train Awards, scroll ahead to see a few of our fashion favorites.