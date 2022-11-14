Home · Soul Train Awards

Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards

While we await the broadcast on November 26, let's look at a few looks from the soulful purple carpet.
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
Photo: Getty
By Danielle Wright ·

The annual Soul Train Awards took place Sunday night, and while the premiere of the ceremony isn’t until November 26, we got to take a sneak peek of the purple carpet. Every R&B artist and enthusiast gathered in Las Vegas to groove out to the smooth sounds of Soul, Hip Hop, and R&B. 

Hosted by comedian Deon Cole, the ceremony will feature our favorite soul songwriters and songstresses like Ari Lennox, Sir, and Muni Long to new up-and-comer Durand Bernarr. There are also significant nominations, with Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige leading with seven nominations each, including Album of the Year and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award, followed by Ari Lennox with six and Chris Brown with five. 

New-age stars like Steve Lacy, Tems, Coco Jones, and Doechii are gunning for the Best New Artists spot. At the same time, classic cats like Charlie Wilson, Maxwell, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, and T Pain are nominated for the Certified Soul Award. 

Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: LeToya Luckett attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

The pinnacle of the night will be the recipients of the Legend Award and Lady of Soul Award being presented to Morris Day & The Time, and Xscape, respectively. 

As we await the Soul Train Awards, scroll ahead to see a few of our fashion favorites. 

01
Coco Jones
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
02
Ari Lennox
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
03
Morris Day
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
04
Inayah
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
05
Jermaine Dupri
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
06
Constance M. Orlando
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
07
SiR
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
08
Lucky Daye
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
09
Chanté Moore
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
10
Tank
Red Carpet: 2022 Soul Train Awards
GETTY IMAGES
