The annual Soul Train Awards took place Sunday night, and while the premiere of the ceremony isn’t until November 26, we got to take a sneak peek of the purple carpet. Every R&B artist and enthusiast gathered in Las Vegas to groove out to the smooth sounds of Soul, Hip Hop, and R&B.
Hosted by comedian Deon Cole, the ceremony will feature our favorite soul songwriters and songstresses like Ari Lennox, Sir, and Muni Long to new up-and-comer Durand Bernarr. There are also significant nominations, with Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige leading with seven nominations each, including Album of the Year and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award, followed by Ari Lennox with six and Chris Brown with five.
New-age stars like Steve Lacy, Tems, Coco Jones, and Doechii are gunning for the Best New Artists spot. At the same time, classic cats like Charlie Wilson, Maxwell, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, and T Pain are nominated for the Certified Soul Award.
The pinnacle of the night will be the recipients of the Legend Award and Lady of Soul Award being presented to Morris Day & The Time, and Xscape, respectively.
As we await the Soul Train Awards, scroll ahead to see a few of our fashion favorites.