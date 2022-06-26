Summer Walker Covers One Of ESSENCE’s June 2022 Digital Covers

To read Summer Walker’s full ESSENCE June 2022 digital cover and see all of the images from her photo shoot, head here: https://www.essence.com/summerwalker/

“It’s just a good feeling.” Summer Walker is describing soul music, a subgenre of gospel and blues she wants to further explore. On wax, she tapped into it with the release of her 2019 EP Clear, taking a more stripped down, worship-like approach than she has on her most popular works. The effort provided listeners with insight into the world in which she’d rather exist.

She admits soul is her “favorite type of music” and “the one that resonates” with her the most, but the singer-songwriter believes others don’t view it as profitable enough to focus on. “I just don’t get to do it as much because that’s not what you get paid for, you know?” she says. She also thinks power players are reluctant to help “put it on the radio and give you awards like they used to back in the 2000s.”

