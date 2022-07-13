Snubbed: The Shows, Actors, And Behind-The-Scenes Talent The 2022 Emmys Missed

With the announcement of the 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominations came big news for stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, who secured her first-ever Emmy nomination after nearly 50 years in the industry, Zendaya, who became the youngest-ever 2-time nominee (and already one-time winner!) for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and Quinta Brunson, who made history as the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy category in the same year for Abbott Elementary.

But even with these amazing highs, naturally, some outstanding content from Black creators still managed to be overlooked by the Television Academy. From solid seasons of drama and comedy to stellar performances from top-tier talent, there were a number of standouts that somehow failed to hit the Emmys’ radar.

THIS IS US — The Train Episode 617 — Pictured: (l-r) Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Take a look at some of the most shocking snubs of the 2022 Primetime Emmys.