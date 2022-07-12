Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, Barack Obama, And More Land First-Ever Emmy Nominations

The ever-growing list of Black Primetime Emmy winners is likely about to grow exponentially and several of our favorite actors, comedians, and producers have made the list of nominees for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards.

This year marks monumental nominations for several industry veterans and some newcomers, with first-ever nominations for Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sanaa Lathan, Chadwick Boseman, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, Colman Domingo, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Colman Domingo and Zendaya attend HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Stars like Zendaya, Issa Rae, and Donald Glover are set to return to the ceremony for their performances on fan-favorite shows like Euphoria, Insecure, and Atlanta. Take a look at the full nominee list below: