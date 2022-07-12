Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, Barack Obama, And More Land First-Ever Emmy Nominations

The ever-growing list of Black Primetime Emmy winners is likely about to grow exponentially and several of our favorite actors, comedians, and producers have made the list of nominees for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards.
This year marks monumental nominations for several industry veterans and some newcomers, with first-ever nominations for Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sanaa Lathan, Chadwick Boseman, Quinta Brunson, Jerrod Carmichael, Colman Domingo, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Colman Domingo and Zendaya attend HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Stars like Zendaya, Issa Rae, and Donald Glover are set to return to the ceremony for their performances on fan-favorite shows like Euphoria, Insecure, and Atlanta. Take a look at the full nominee list below:
01
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The legendary actress of the stage and screen earned her (shockingly) first-ever Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard on breakout hit comedy series Abbott Elementary.
02
Sanaa Lathan
In another first-ever Emmy nom, Sanaa Lathan earned a nod for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance on Succession.
03
Chadwick Boseman
The prolific actor earned a posthumous nomination for his final performance as Black Panther, securing a nod for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his role as King T’Challa on the Disney+ animated Marvel series, What If…?
04
Zendaya
The Euphoria star is gunning for her second win in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Rue on the hit HBO teen drama.
05
Euphoria
Zendaya’s HBO hit about teen addiction and its effects is nominated for Best Drama Series.
06
Issa Rae
Issa is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her self-titled role on Insecure.
07
Quinta Brunson
The comedic genius won a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for appearing as Janine Teagues on her comedy creation Abbott Elementary.
08
Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson’s brainchild and ABC’s big breakout hit earned a much-deserved nomination for Best Comedy Series.
09
Barack Obama
The former-POTUS secured his first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Narrator for lending his voice to Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.
10
Luptia Nyong’o
The actress is going head-to-head with our former commander-in-chief in the Outstanding Narrator category for her voiceover work on the Discovery+ docuseries Serengeti II.
11
Donald Glover
The creator and star of Atlanta is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Earn.
12
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
The R&B/Rap/Pop superstar earned a Best Reality Competition Program nod for her plus-sized reality dance competition on Amazon Prime Video.
13
Jerrod Carmichael
The comedian earned a nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live.
14
Janelle James
This is the comedienne’s first-ever Emmy nomination, for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Abbott Elementary.
15
The 2022 Osacars
Will Packer produced one of the most memorable Academy Awards ceremonies in recent history. This is his second-ever Emmy nomination.
16
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Robin Thede’s comedy masterpiece earned a nomination for Best Variety Sketch Series, only rivaling the long-standing SNL.
17
Tyler James Williams
This is the first-ever Emmy nomination for the veteran actor and former child star. He earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Abbott Elementary.
18
Nicole Byer
The comedienne earned a nod for Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program for her Netflix cake battle Nailed It!, which also earned a nomination for Best Reality Competition Program.
19
RuPaul
The drag legend earned two nods for RuPaul’s Drag Race: one for Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program and another for Best Reality Competition Program.
20
Stefani Robinson
The writer and EP earned a nod for her work on the FX comedy What We Do In The Shadows, which is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
21
Coleman Domingo
The actor’s moving turn as Rue’s narcotics anonymous sponsor Ali on Euphoria earned him a nod for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series.
22
W. Kamau Bell
The stand-up comedian earned a nomination for Outstanding Narrator for his work on Showtime’s documentary, We Need to Talk About Cosby.
23
Sam Richardson
His guest role as an African soccer magnate on Ted Lasso earned him a nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
24
Toheeb Jimoh
The UK-Nigerian actor earned a Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nod for his role as Sam Obisanya on the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso.
25
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The basketball (and kung-fu film) legend earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Narrator for his work on History Channel’s Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War.
26
Dave Chappelle
The polarizing standup star earned a nomination for Best Variety Special for his equally controversial Netflix special, Dave Chappelle: The Closer.