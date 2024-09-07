Toronto Serves As A Haven Of Food, Culture And Empowerment For BIPOC Creatives

Photo Credit: Steven Kriemadis / Getty Images

Toronto is an amazing place to travel to on any occasion, but the city is most charming during the summer months. When the season began in late May, I was granted the opportunity to visit Ontario’s capital for an encounter with creativity like never before. Toronto was alive with energy, art, and a palpable sense of community. Each day was packed with visits to exciting locations, interviews with inspiring individuals, and unforgettable experiences that showcased the city’s beauty and depth.

Staying at the Drake Hotel, an iconic and eclectic hub nestled in Toronto’s Queen Street West, added a significant layer to the trip. The hotel itself felt like a creative haven—a mix of art, design, and urban comfort. The decor, paired with its rooftop views, made it the perfect backdrop for my adventures across the city. Each morning began with a burst of inspiration, whether it was enjoying pancakes at the Drake Café or admiring the gallery-worthy art scattered throughout the property.

The Drake Hotel. Photo Credit: Brandon Barré

One of the standout moments of the trip was the VIP event at Wellington Market—affectionately known as The Well—during its re-opening celebration. With over 50 food and beverage merchants, this market was a showcase of Toronto’s diverse culinary scene, and the perfect kick off to the summer. The 70,000 square-foot space featured everything from fresh local produce to globally inspired dishes. The market felt like a microcosm of the city—vibrant, diverse, and full of flavor. Whether it was the artisan pastries or the fusion cuisine, every meal told a story of Toronto’s food culture.

Another key highlight was my visit to the Nia Centre for the Arts, located in the heart of a historically Caribbean neighborhood with a long history of artistic and creative entrepreneurship. This space is Canada’s first professional Black arts center, and it is more than just a venue—it’s a symbol of cultural preservation and empowerment. Walking through the exhibition with its spaces and performance theaters, it was clear that the Nia Centre serves as a nurturing ground for Black artists and creatives. The sense of purpose and dedication to the arts was deeply inspiring. The center’s digital media lab and youth hub are creating opportunities for the next generation of talent, ensuring that the arts remain accessible and that Black voices are amplified in meaningful ways.

Courtesy of RioCan

During my stay at The Drake, I was able to speak with the incomparable Kadon Douglas, the Executive Director of BIPOC TV & Film. In 2023, Indeed partnered with the company, Hillman Grad, and TIFF to launch the Rising Voices Canada program, designed to uplift and accelerate the careers of emerging BIPOC filmmakers. Kadon’s words resonated deeply as she spoke about the importance of creating a safe and supportive community for filmmakers of color. “The cornerstone of BIPOC TV & Film is community and creating that safety,” she said. “There’s a place where people can relax their shoulders.” The liberation she described—where filmmakers could focus on their craft without the burden of racial trauma—was inspiring. The program itself is groundbreaking, giving talented individuals access to resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities that could propel their careers forward.

Toronto’s summer allure extended into every corner I visited, especially during the Indigenous Fashion Arts Festival. The event, held at the Eaton Centre, was a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture through fashion. Six Indigenous fashion collections were showcased, each telling a powerful story of tradition, innovation, and transcendent love. The atmosphere was electric, with bold designs that blended modern aesthetics with deep cultural significance. This festival was a reminder of the beauty and resilience of Indigenous artistry, and it was an honor to witness this fusion of fashion and cultural pride.

Photo Credit: George Pimentel

The following day brought a change of pace with a visit to OverActive Media, Canada’s largest Esports ownership group. Their headquarters was a haven for gaming enthusiasts, and I was able to get an in-depth look at how the company operates from the inside, along with a glimpse into the future of the gaming industry. Here, we discussed the burgeoning esports scene in Toronto and its economic impact on the city. The demand for in-person events has skyrocketed, and OverActive Media is at the forefront, bringing world-class esports events to Toronto while fostering a global fanbase through their offices in Madrid and Berlin.

Toronto’s film and television industry was put on full display at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards Gala, held at the CBC Broadcasting Centre. The event was a glamorous tribute to the best in Canadian film, television, and digital media. In speaking with many of the attendees—which included actors, directors, producers and influencers in film—I was reminded of how Toronto has become a beacon for artistic talent, drawing in creators from all over the world. Tonya Williams was awarded the Changemaker Award, the comedy Bria Mack Gets A Life, and the documentary Black Community Mixtapes were big hits at the ceremony, making it a fitting end to a trip that highlighted Toronto’s role as a cultural and creative epicenter.

Tonya Williams accepts the 2024 Changemaker Award. Courtesy of Reelworld Screen Institute

Reflecting on the time in Toronto, it’s astounding how much the city offers, especially in the summer when its energy is more exuberant. From the arts to culinary experiences, fashion to Esports, Toronto thrives on diversity, creativity, and a sense of community. The Drake Hotel, with its artistic flair, only enhanced the experience, making every moment of the trip feel like a blend of luxury and culture. Toronto is a place that everyone should aspire to visit at least once in their lives.