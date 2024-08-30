Dominique Thorne Honored With Diaspora Award In Trinidad: Here’s How She’s Connecting Hollywood And The Caribbean With Creative Brilliance

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Dominique Thorne was recently honored with the inaugural Diaspora Creative Excellence Award in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. This prestigious award, presented by the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO), is not just a recognition of Thorne’s achievements in Hollywood but a celebration of her emerging role as a cultural ambassador who is keen on bridging the gap between the Caribbean and Hollywood.

Thorne, known for her powerful performances in films like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Judas and the Black Messiah“, has consistently drawn on her Caribbean heritage as a source of inspiration. “I am honored and humbled to accept the diaspora award. My parents were born in Trinidad; my Caribbean heritage is near and dear to me. Growing up in a Trinidadian household immersed me in a culture, rich traditions, resilience, and a strong sense of community. These values have guided me throughout my journey, both personally and professionally. So, to be recognized tonight affirms the path I’ve traveled, the connections I continue to nurture, and the impact of my work thus far,” Thorne said during her acceptance speech.

Acclaimed Actress Dominique Thorne was honored with the inaugural Diaspora Creative Excellence Award by the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (NEDCO) during the annual National Entrepreneurship Awards on August 3rd at the Hyatt Regency in Port Of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The 26-year-old actress, who also stars as Riri Williams in Marvel’s Ironheart, attributes much of her drive to her upbringing in Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean neighborhood. The lessons instilled by her parents emphasized the importance of pursuing one’s dreams and taking pride in one’s work. These values are now shaping her efforts to use her platform to elevate Caribbean culture on a global stage.

“I am hopeful that this acknowledgment of mine by NEDCO can mark the beginning of amplifying and supporting the already vibrant communities of artistic and self-starting persons in Trinidad and Tobago. With high-level supporters like those at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, such regard creates potential for future artistic endeavors to shine on a broader and international stage,” Thorne shared, highlighting her vision to foster greater connections between the Caribbean and the global arts community.

Thorne has embraced her role as a creative entrepreneur, navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry while staying true to her roots. “I never imagined dealing with tasks like hiring staff or managing a team…but this journey has deepened my connection to the essence of creative entrepreneurship,” she shared.

The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) bestowed awards upon recipients in eight categories, including Innovative Entrepreneur, Female Entrepreneur Of The Year, and Arts & Culture Entrepreneur. Award recipients NEDCO board members and leaders from the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service celebrate their achievements alongside Hollywood Actress Dominique Thorne.

Her passion for entrepreneurship is intertwined with her commitment to cultural advocacy, as she hopes to collaborate with the Trinidad and Tobago film industry and contribute to the local creative scene.”Trinis are such natural storytellers. There’s something magical about our storytelling traditions and the steel pan’s rich history. I’d love to see these elements represented more in films,” Thorne told ESSENCE, expressing her desire to see more Caribbean stories on the big screen. She believes that engaging in programs that promote diverse storytelling can significantly enrich the global film industry.

Thorne also emphasized the importance of introducing youth to the arts, reflecting on how her own early experiences in the film industry provided a sense of purpose and direction. She shared her excitement about potential collaborations with Trinidad and Tobago’s film industry and made sure to note that she would first want to delve more deeply into the local scene and learn as much as she can first.

Thorne credits an introduction to the creative industry during her childhood as something that provided a sense of purpose and direction. “Acting gave me a profound sense of wholeness and understanding of the world. It’s a powerful tool for empathy and connection,” she said. “Introducing youth to such opportunities can profoundly impact their emotional and personal development,” she added.

Dominique Thorne shares a celebratory moment with her parents, Carnarvon Guy and mother, Nerissa Guy, during the National Entrepreneurship Awards at the Hyatt Regency in Trinidad and Tobago.

Her family, including her parents, brother and extended relatives, were present to celebrate her achievement. The actress urged Caribbean entrepreneurs to embrace their passions and fully commit to their endeavors. “Many of you here know what it’s like to work tirelessly toward a goal that, at first, only you can see. In the spirit of entrepreneurship, you understand how much momentum builds once your efforts and contributions are finally recognized and supported,” she said. “Trust yourself and show up with passion and a spirit of learning,” Thorne advised.

The actress also emphasized the importance of introducing youth to the arts, reflecting on how her own early experiences in the film industry provided a sense of purpose and direction. “Acting gave me a profound sense of wholeness and understanding of the world. It’s a powerful tool for empathy and connection,” she noted. “Introducing youth to such opportunities can profoundly impact their emotional and personal development,” she added.

The award ceremony was a poignant moment of recognition for her achievements and the promise of what lies ahead. The Minister of Youth Development and National Service, Hon. Foster Cummings, expressed the significance of Thorne’s visit to Trindad and Tobago during a courtesy meeting, saying, “Your presence here is a national inspiration to young people and a testament to the impact of our diaspora.”

As Thorne continues to break barriers in Hollywood, her award serves as a powerful reminder of the vibrant contributions of the Caribbean diaspora to the arts and global culture. It also marks a pivotal point for the star in strengthening the cultural and creative ties between the Caribbean and Hollywood, with an aim of ensuring that the stories, traditions and talents of her heritage are celebrated on the world stage.