Tyler Perry May Reopen Atlanta Studios Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It wasn’t long after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made his announcement to reopen non-essential businesses across the state that Tyler Perry began mulling over reopening Tyler Perry Studios, based in Atlanta, according to sources. With one caveat however—reportedly it has to be in a way that encourages safety for his staff and crew members.

In an effort to return in the safest way possible, Perry is thinking about making crew members pass a test to ensure they do not have COVID-19, according to TMZ.

In the proposed plan, all of the cast and crew members will also have the opportunity to live on the studio lot, which boasts 330 acres, for the duration of the film, which is just under three weeks. Crew members would access to facilities such as the gym, a restaurant and a bar on the premises, while living on set to ensure they are under strict distancing.

Last week, Governor Kemp’s decision to reopen tattoo parlors, hair salons, movie theaters, bowling alleys and more amid the novel coronavirus outbrea, was met with harsh criticisms, especially from Atlanta mayor’s own Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Perry, wanting to return to work, goes directly against her directive encouraging Atlantians to stay home until the curve has been flattened.

Today it’s with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years. The man was warm, loving and hilarious. Continued: https://t.co/24WRTHPTeN pic.twitter.com/b1y2ZTy4DF — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 9, 2020

This also comes less than a month after Perry pleaded for Black people to take the coronavirus seriously. “While everyone can contract this virus it is Black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers,” he wrote. “This thing is real, Black people.”

While many can argue that Perry is trying to stimulate the job economy in Atlanta, it’s hard to forget that Charles Gregory, a former Tyler Perry studios hairstylist and crew member, just recently lost his battle with COVID-19.

There’s no word yet on Perry’s actual plans. Still, is it too soon?