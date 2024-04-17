Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Fantasia Barrino, and More Named Among TIME 100 Most Influential

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

TIME’s annual list naming the most influential titans of entertainment, sports, politics, activism, and the arts was released today, featuring big names in film, music, and beyond that have captivated the culture from Spring 2023 to now.

Among those showcased this year are Academy Award winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph and nominees Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo, as well as music industry heavyweights Burna Boy and 21 Savage.

Also making this year’s list was Taraji P. Henson, who was also featured on one of four individual covers for the TIME 100 list. Henson was not only recognized in a write-up by Mary J. Blige, but gave her The Color Purple co-star Fantasia Barrino flowers in a write-up of her own within the same issue.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo attend the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Split into artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons, and pioneers, the list highlighted cultural lightning rods and move-makers across industries, with write-ups from their peers highlighting their impact and achievements.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s profile was written by Uzo Aduba, Colman Domingo was penned by Lenny Kravitz, and Jeffrey Wright’s words came from Octavia Spencer.

21 Savage was honored by Burna Boy, who was, in turn, honored in text himself by singer/songwriter Angélique Kidjo.

Also making appearances on this year’s list of 100 most influential people were Broadway and film star Leslie Odom, Jr., WNBA star A’ja Wilson, comedic actress Mya Rudolph, author James McBride, and artist LaToya Ruby Frazier.

Check out the full list of TIME’ 100 Most Influential People in the World HERE.