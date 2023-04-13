Beyoncé, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett And More Make The TIME100 Most Influential List

TIME released its annual list highlighting the 100 most influential figures in the world today, showcasing minds and talents from across industries that have captivated public interest and pushed culture forward in the last year.

Among this year’s honorees are actor and Creed III director Michael B. Jordan and songstress/rapper Doja Cat, each of whom are featured on one of four individual covers for the TIME100 list. Split into artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons, pioneers, the list includes big personalities and move makers in arts, entertainment, activism, culture and beyond.

Among those honored include Beyoncé, actress/producer Angela Bassett, director/producer Gina Prince-Bythewood, WNBA star Brittney Griner, playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, singer Steve Lacy, artist Simone Leigh, and artist El Anatsui, and more.

Continuing its annual tradition, listmakers are each profiled/honored by their contemporaries and collaborators in the field. This year’s pairings include Tina Turner on Angela Basset, Tiffany Haddish on Jerrod Carmichael, Ryan Coogler on Michael B. Jordan, Chloe Bailey on Steve Lacy, Sanaa Lathan on Gina Prince-Bythewood, Sterling K. Brown on Suzan-Lori Parks, and Honey Dijon on Beyoncé.

TIME Studios and ABC will also bring viewers inside the annual TIME100 Gala for the second year in the row with a primetime broadcast of the festivities. TIME100 will air Sunday, April 30 on ABC at 7 pm and become to stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Check out the full TIME100 list HERE.